System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he would be allocating R50 billion to temporarily increase social grants, including a new coronavirus grant.
The special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month will be paid out for the next six months.
The new grant will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment.
Zulu says her department is working on strengthening the internal systems to help identify beneficiaries who qualify.
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will also facilitate the roll-out of additional food relief in the form of food parcels, vouchers, and cash transfers, she explains.
Zulu says it's important for the government to take a holistic approach across departments, using multiple avenues for economic support and social relief.
We have to find a system that will enable us to make sure that the grant goes to the right people.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of the Department of Social Development
If we are just going to give to anybody who comes through, we won't be able to account for the money which is taxpayer money.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of the Department of Social Development
We need to be accountable. We need to cover as many people as possible, but we've got to have a system that makes sure that the right people get the money.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of the Department of Social Development
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
