South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
It's understood that there are more than 130 South Africans stranded in Indonesia, including a pregnant woman, children and several people in urgent need of chronic medication.
Many of them are running out of money to survive.
In the video, members of the group say they feel 'abandoned' and 'forgotten' by the state.
RELATED: SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight
'The video is a final attempt to get our voices heard and potentially find a solution to our dire situation", says the group's Robyn King-Davids.
We have been told we can come home, yet we are still stranded.
WATCH: 'Bring us home' - South Africans stuck in Indonesia plead with SA government
RELATED: We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali
On Monday CapeTalk host John Maytham spoke to Jason Dimio, one of the South Africans stuck in Bali.
Dimio says South African authorities have not provided any concrete plan on when they will be repatriated.
RELATED: Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful
We don't have any certainty of when we are coming home.Jason Dimio, SA resident stuck in Bali
We've been communicating with our embassy... but we don't have any definitive answers of what exactly is happening.Jason Dimio, SA resident stuck in Bali
Listen to him describe the situation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
