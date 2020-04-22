Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos

De Vos says many of the regulations are vague, leaving room for a variety of interpretations.

Because of this, he says Cabinet members, SANDF members, and law enforcement officers may all end up policing people based on their own, invalid interpretations.

While ministers and law enforcement authorities have the power to practically enforce regulations, only the courts can rule on whether those regulations are lawful.

Because South Africa is in a state of disaster, the government can change and amend the lockdown regulations whenever they want.

In some instances, this makes pursuing court action a futile process, De Vos explains.

He argues that the government needs to justify how some of the lockdown regulations advance the country's disaster declaration.

Those with the exercise of power - the police officer, the minister, the officials - think that what they say is what the regulations mean. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

The law says we have to look at what is actually written there [in the regulations]. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

What is written is often vague... If it's vague then individual police officers are going to exercise their discretion, sometimes overzealously, and give orders that are completely unlawful. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

The problem is inherent in the kind of 'emergency governance' we are having at the moment, where basically we are being governed by regulation. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

