Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
De Vos says many of the regulations are vague, leaving room for a variety of interpretations.
Because of this, he says Cabinet members, SANDF members, and law enforcement officers may all end up policing people based on their own, invalid interpretations.
While ministers and law enforcement authorities have the power to practically enforce regulations, only the courts can rule on whether those regulations are lawful.
Because South Africa is in a state of disaster, the government can change and amend the lockdown regulations whenever they want.
In some instances, this makes pursuing court action a futile process, De Vos explains.
He argues that the government needs to justify how some of the lockdown regulations advance the country's disaster declaration.
Those with the exercise of power - the police officer, the minister, the officials - think that what they say is what the regulations mean.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
The law says we have to look at what is actually written there [in the regulations].Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
What is written is often vague... If it's vague then individual police officers are going to exercise their discretion, sometimes overzealously, and give orders that are completely unlawful.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
The problem is inherent in the kind of 'emergency governance' we are having at the moment, where basically we are being governed by regulation.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.Read More
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.Read More
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...
The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations.Read More
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules
Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.Read More
Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive
A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.Read More
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.Read More