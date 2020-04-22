Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
RATS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Georgies Mgode - Research Fellow at Pest Management Centre at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA)
Today at 20:25
COVID-19: Community Screening and Testing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
Today at 20:48
black sash on social grants
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Toyota's virtual report on state of Motoring & [10:51 AM, 4/22/2020] Melinda Ferguson: CoTY Jaguar iPace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown. 22 April 2020 4:47 PM
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this... The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations. 22 April 2020 2:51 PM
View all Local
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert

22 April 2020 4:47 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
coronavirus in south afrca
coronavirus hotline
coronavirus deaths
coronavirus crisis
coronavirus grant
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.

With the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa sitting at just under 3 500 - compared with the US (826 000), Spain (209 000), and the UK (129 000) - experts warn that we mustn't be lulled into a false sense of security.

Although the death toll from the virus in South Africa is currently 58 out of 178 845 worldwide, epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa says currently the numbers here aren't changing proportionally:

While those numbers may look like they're creeping up...proportionally to the number of people who have Covid-19, it's stayed pretty consistent since lockdown started.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We haven't gone above about a 9% increase in cases in a day.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Boffa says on the face it the numbers suggest we have a very low spread, but they don't paint the full picture.

The testing is not high enough to get a sense of just how pervasive it is in society.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

She says there is an argument for relaxing the restrictions in order to expose people to the virus.

That's so that we can get enough of it circulating that we get what's called 'herd immunity'.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The majority of the country will probably experience getting Covid-19 at some point over the next year.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

RELATED: Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections

On Tuesday Western Cape Health authorities predicted that the pandemic will hit its peak in August with around 80 000 cases.

In terms of what's happening in smaller places, like Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, I would suspect they won't see it as badly because you don't have the density of population that you have here.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full interview below:


22 April 2020 4:47 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
coronavirus in south afrca
coronavirus hotline
coronavirus deaths
coronavirus crisis
coronavirus grant

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200422-sandf-saps-edjpg

Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos

22 April 2020 5:38 PM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africans-stuck-in-bali-video-screengrabpng

South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt

22 April 2020 2:55 PM

South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenager studying at home schooling lockdown 123rf

Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...

22 April 2020 2:51 PM

The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu

System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu

22 April 2020 2:15 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan

22 April 2020 2:06 PM

Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndabeni

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules

22 April 2020 1:32 PM

Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-help.jpg

Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis

22 April 2020 1:11 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exotic holiday beach sunset

Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive

22 April 2020 12:49 PM

A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan

22 April 2020 12:36 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

keith-cloete-alan-winde-health-covid-briefingpng

Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections

22 April 2020 10:39 AM

Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

Local Business Politics

Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3465, with 58 confirmed deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'

22 April 2020 4:12 PM

Zimbabwe records fourth COVID-19 death

22 April 2020 3:51 PM

Zulu: Criteria for grant for the unemployed yet to be established

22 April 2020 3:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA