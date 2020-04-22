[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
With the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa sitting at just under 3 500 - compared with the US (826 000), Spain (209 000), and the UK (129 000) - experts warn that we mustn't be lulled into a false sense of security.
Although the death toll from the virus in South Africa is currently 58 out of 178 845 worldwide, epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa says currently the numbers here aren't changing proportionally:
While those numbers may look like they're creeping up...proportionally to the number of people who have Covid-19, it's stayed pretty consistent since lockdown started.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
We haven't gone above about a 9% increase in cases in a day.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Boffa says on the face it the numbers suggest we have a very low spread, but they don't paint the full picture.
The testing is not high enough to get a sense of just how pervasive it is in society.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
She says there is an argument for relaxing the restrictions in order to expose people to the virus.
That's so that we can get enough of it circulating that we get what's called 'herd immunity'.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
The majority of the country will probably experience getting Covid-19 at some point over the next year.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
RELATED: Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
On Tuesday Western Cape Health authorities predicted that the pandemic will hit its peak in August with around 80 000 cases.
In terms of what's happening in smaller places, like Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, I would suspect they won't see it as badly because you don't have the density of population that you have here.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the full interview below:
