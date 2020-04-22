Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Henning Gericke - Sport Psychologist
Scott Canny - Marketing Manager at Sportingbet Sa
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: After being forced to leave his home country, this creative teaches the art of belonging
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
delivery
kauai
mr d
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Real Foods Group
Dean Kowarski
Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

Despite the lockdown, you can still enjoy Kauai.

Through its “Kauai Real Food Market” on the MR D Food and Uber Eats apps you can get that Kauai goodness delivered to you in a contactless manner.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dean Kowarski, CEO of Kauai owner Real Foods Group.

Kowarski discussed his business and how it’s adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We haven’t been operating [in store] since lockdown commenced…

Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group

The Kauai Real Food Market was literally created in a couple of days… It will stay long after lockdown. We see fundamental changes to our industry, post-lockdown…

Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group

Out of this, an opportunity has arisen… a greater focus on healthy food… and people wanting to nest at home… We see it as a permanent trend…

Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group

