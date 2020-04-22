You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown
Despite the lockdown, you can still enjoy Kauai.
(Also, read: 'Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown as China did in Wuhan')
Through its “Kauai Real Food Market” on the MR D Food and Uber Eats apps you can get that Kauai goodness delivered to you in a contactless manner.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dean Kowarski, CEO of Kauai owner Real Foods Group.
Kowarski discussed his business and how it’s adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We haven’t been operating [in store] since lockdown commenced…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
The Kauai Real Food Market was literally created in a couple of days… It will stay long after lockdown. We see fundamental changes to our industry, post-lockdown…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
Out of this, an opportunity has arisen… a greater focus on healthy food… and people wanting to nest at home… We see it as a permanent trend…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works
FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'
Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark
The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from 17 to 22.Read More
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.Read More
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.Read More
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...
The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations.Read More
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules
Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.Read More