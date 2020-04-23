People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson
Yesterday Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefed parliament's joint defence committee on allegations of heavy-handedness by soldiers and how the nation is responding to the lockdown.
She said the killing of a civilian allegedly by an SANDF member was “unfortunate”. the Minister also confirmed the additional deployment of more than 73000 SANDF members at a cost of about R4billion.
The minister added that disciplinary action would be taken against any member found to have contravened the law. She also mentioned that two soldiers have died during this period.
Ministry of Defence spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto and insists that the context of some of these incidents has not been portrayed.
The minister has made it very clear that she does not condone these incidents of heavy-handedness...but people are not being given context, they are not being told the full story.Simphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Defence Ministry
He says he is not justifying or condoning the 'few' alleged incidents.
We are being blamed - and probably correctly so in some instances - but in some other instances the context is not there and so people tend to believe what they see which is only the part where our members are being heavy-handed but we are not sure what happened before.Simphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Defence Ministry
We are a society that has actually shed our own responsibility as people.Simphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Defence Ministry
People are not following the law when the law is clear. Stay at home and only go out when you looking for food, medicine, or are essential workers.Simphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Defence Ministry
He says the cases have been reported to the military ombud. The ombud reported to the parliamentary committee that the public has reported 33 cases.
He says the additional SANDF deployment is to assist in hotspots and help build infrastructure that is needed.
Listen to the interview below:
