'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast
The additional two weeks added to the lockdown period falls into the month of Ramadaan.
Like Easter and Pesach (Passover) Ramadaan in 2020 is seeing massive disruption to how the world's major religions mark their holidays.
Sataar Parker from the Gatesville Mosque discusses with Refilwe Moloto how they are preparing for the holy month.
The lockdown has effected everybody and every human being...but particularly when we usher in the month of Ramadaan, it is going to be a very different Ramadaan completely.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
Normally the mosque is the focal point where people go in the evenings to go and pray in large numbers and then they come home to eat and get ready for the next day's fast.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
This year because of the lockdown there is going to be absolutely no prayers in the mosque whatsover.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
People are advised to stay at home and that is what the Muslim community has been doing all the time during lockdown. People are praying at home. it is an ideal opportunity to bond and get to know your family better, something Covid-19 has taught us.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
But the Gatesville Mosque has gone high-tech.
The mosque is very fortunate to have a state of the art video and audio studio so we are able to broadcast our programmes by means of virtual systems all over the world, and that has been a huge success on our part.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
So the message in one way has been that it is has gone beyond the borders of Cape Town and South Africa, and the other message is about helping.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
We have given out more than a 1000 hampers to indigent people.Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque
He describes their unique concept called 'Light up a home in the month of Ramadaan'.
We have identified 100 poorest of the poor families and we have a donor who is giving each one of them a R500 electricity voucher to ensure that there is light when they get up in the morning to begin the fast and in the eveing.
To access the live broadcasts during the month of Ramadaan he says there is a dedicated smartphone app, and it is also streamed via YouTube and Facebook.
Listen to the interview below:
