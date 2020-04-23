How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors.

For many of them, selling the Big Issue magazine is their sole means of income for their families.

So how can we now support them when they are not able to earn a living as usual.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.

How do you ensure your donation get s to your local vendor that you usually purchase your issue from?

He says on the website they have a page of vendor photos and you can click on your local vendor and find out more about them. Contributions can be made to The Big Issue account using that vendor's name as a reference.

Click here to meet the vendors

Click here to help support vendors financially during the lockdown.

We all have our favourite vendor that we have developed a relationship with and we want to keep it online. Derek Carelse, Managing Director - Big Issue SA

He says they are currently developing a vendor page where people can click directly on that vendor and make a financial contribution. It will be up and running in two weeks' time and will be online in the future.

You can use The Big Issue's Snapscan on the website and use the vendor's name as a reference.

Listen to the interview below: