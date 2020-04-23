How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown
One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors.
For many of them, selling the Big Issue magazine is their sole means of income for their families.
So how can we now support them when they are not able to earn a living as usual.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.
How do you ensure your donation get s to your local vendor that you usually purchase your issue from?
He says on the website they have a page of vendor photos and you can click on your local vendor and find out more about them. Contributions can be made to The Big Issue account using that vendor's name as a reference.
Click here to meet the vendors
Click here to help support vendors financially during the lockdown.
We all have our favourite vendor that we have developed a relationship with and we want to keep it online.Derek Carelse, Managing Director - Big Issue SA
He says they are currently developing a vendor page where people can click directly on that vendor and make a financial contribution. It will be up and running in two weeks' time and will be online in the future.
You can use The Big Issue's Snapscan on the website and use the vendor's name as a reference.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?
US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.Read More
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options
The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.Read More
'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast
There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.Read More
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson
The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini.Read More
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown
Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.Read More
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works
FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'
Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark
The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from 17 to 22.Read More
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.Read More