How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Linda Kantor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 14:20
Stellenbosch Unite - Food support in the Helderberg
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basson Laubscher - Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The deployment of the SANDF in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 15:40
The HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort trustee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham on World Book Day!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Dunkerley - Executive Manager, Grants Administration at Sassa
Today at 16:20
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing? US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players. 23 April 2020 12:18 PM
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help. 23 April 2020 11:28 AM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 11:28 AM
Cape Town
Street vendors
vendors
Big issue
One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors.

For many of them, selling the Big Issue magazine is their sole means of income for their families.

So how can we now support them when they are not able to earn a living as usual.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.

How do you ensure your donation get s to your local vendor that you usually purchase your issue from?

He says on the website they have a page of vendor photos and you can click on your local vendor and find out more about them. Contributions can be made to The Big Issue account using that vendor's name as a reference.

Click here to meet the vendors

Click here to help support vendors financially during the lockdown.

We all have our favourite vendor that we have developed a relationship with and we want to keep it online.

Derek Carelse, Managing Director - Big Issue SA

He says they are currently developing a vendor page where people can click directly on that vendor and make a financial contribution. It will be up and running in two weeks' time and will be online in the future.

You can use The Big Issue's Snapscan on the website and use the vendor's name as a reference.

Listen to the interview below:


Cape Town
Street vendors
vendors
Big issue

200409tradersgif

Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?

23 April 2020 12:18 PM

US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

23 April 2020 11:15 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.

Ramaadan 123rflifestyle

'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast

23 April 2020 10:03 AM

There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.

Alex SANDF

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

23 April 2020 9:01 AM

The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini.

Kauai strawberry smoothie

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM

Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

fnb-logojpeg

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

22 April 2020 7:52 PM

FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'

22 April 2020 6:41 PM

Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark

22 April 2020 6:06 PM

The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from 17 to 22.

200422-sandf-saps-edjpg

Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos

22 April 2020 5:38 PM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert

22 April 2020 4:47 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.

