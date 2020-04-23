Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Linda Kantor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 14:20
Stellenbosch Unite - Food support in the Helderberg
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basson Laubscher - Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The deployment of the SANDF in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 15:40
The HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort trustee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham on World Book Day!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Dunkerley - Executive Manager, Grants Administration at Sassa
Today at 16:20
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help. 23 April 2020 11:28 AM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
View all Local
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic

23 April 2020 11:18 AM
by
Tags:
Gaming
Video games
Computer
IGN
With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry.

It seems the coronavirus pandemic could have resulted in an unexpected upturn for the gaming industry.

According to latest figures sales of video game products skyrocketed 34% in March 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards topped a massive $1.6 billion.

Zaid Kriel from IGN.com - the world's biggest gaming and entertainment website - says the figures are surprising:

In June, there's a huge gaming conference and usually, before that period gaming sales tend to go down.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

It's increased by 34% compared to last year - that's very significant.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

He says while it would be difficult to prove, it seems that the spike is down to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can kind of logic your way into that conclusion, everyone's at home...maybe they have the opportunity to be able to game as much as they want - and that translates into sales.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

And the best-selling games currently?

The biggest game for the month is called Animal Crossing: New Horizons...

It was the perfect time for Nintendo to release this game because it's a very social game...the idea is that you create a little village for yourself and you can invite players across the internet to visit you in your game.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

People have been using it as a substitute for meeting socially in a way they can't do in real life anymore.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

The gaming industry is worth $150bn - that's more than the music and movie industry combined.

Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com

Listen to the full interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


23 April 2020 11:18 AM
by
Tags:
Gaming
Video games
Computer
IGN

Recommended

More from Local

200409tradersgif

Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?

23 April 2020 12:18 PM

US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-big-issue-relief-fund-croppng

How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 11:28 AM

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaadan 123rflifestyle

'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast

23 April 2020 10:03 AM

There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark

22 April 2020 6:06 PM

The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from 17 to 22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200422-sandf-saps-edjpg

Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos

22 April 2020 5:38 PM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert

22 April 2020 4:47 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenager studying at home schooling lockdown 123rf

Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...

22 April 2020 2:51 PM

The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu

System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu

22 April 2020 2:15 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan

22 April 2020 2:06 PM

Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-help.jpg

Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis

22 April 2020 1:11 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production

23 April 2020 11:17 AM

CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

23 April 2020 11:15 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kauai strawberry smoothie

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM

Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnb-logojpeg

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

22 April 2020 7:52 PM

FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

face silhouette

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:23 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'

22 April 2020 6:41 PM

Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rowdy-masksjpg

Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks

22 April 2020 12:42 PM

They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan

22 April 2020 12:36 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spur

[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19

22 April 2020 11:11 AM

Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

22 April 2020 9:18 AM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast

Local Lifestyle

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt announces additional COVID-19 tax relief measures

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

'There’s no food or income’: CT communities facing hunger plea for help

23 April 2020 11:44 AM

Lesotho senate to vote on legalising PM Thabane's early retirement

23 April 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA