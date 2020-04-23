Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic
It seems the coronavirus pandemic could have resulted in an unexpected upturn for the gaming industry.
According to latest figures sales of video game products skyrocketed 34% in March 2020 compared to the same period last year.
Spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards topped a massive $1.6 billion.
Zaid Kriel from IGN.com - the world's biggest gaming and entertainment website - says the figures are surprising:
In June, there's a huge gaming conference and usually, before that period gaming sales tend to go down.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
It's increased by 34% compared to last year - that's very significant.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
He says while it would be difficult to prove, it seems that the spike is down to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can kind of logic your way into that conclusion, everyone's at home...maybe they have the opportunity to be able to game as much as they want - and that translates into sales.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
And the best-selling games currently?
The biggest game for the month is called Animal Crossing: New Horizons...
It was the perfect time for Nintendo to release this game because it's a very social game...the idea is that you create a little village for yourself and you can invite players across the internet to visit you in your game.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
People have been using it as a substitute for meeting socially in a way they can't do in real life anymore.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
The gaming industry is worth $150bn - that's more than the music and movie industry combined.Zaid Kriel, African Editor - IGN.com
Listen to the full interview below:
