WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

Head of department, Solly Fourie, says officials have been inundated with pleas from businesses who are struggling to access support.

Fourie says many business owners have been facing challenges with obtaining support from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and other national funding mechanisms offering short-term relief.

A few weeks ago, the Western Cape government created a designated website where businesses can find updated information and toolkits for Covid-19 relief.

The website (www.supportbusiness.co.za) now has a 'Covid-19 support finder' function that directs business owners to relief options.

Fourie says this function can help businesses "track what support is available and how to access it" in six easy steps.

Since the launch of the 'Covid-19 support finder, Fourie says more than 7,000 businesses have been assisted.

We've introduced [to the website] a very smart support finder toolkit. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Where we can, we are helping or supporting individual businesses through this maze of applications. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Visit the website or email supportbusiness@wesgro.co.za for assistance.

Alternatively, Fourie suggests that businesses get in touch with their banks for support.

The first port of call is this website but the second port of call is the banks. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

The banks are doing phenomenal work to respond to business needs. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Listen to the discussion on Today Kieno Kammies: