WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options
Head of department, Solly Fourie, says officials have been inundated with pleas from businesses who are struggling to access support.
Fourie says many business owners have been facing challenges with obtaining support from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and other national funding mechanisms offering short-term relief.
A few weeks ago, the Western Cape government created a designated website where businesses can find updated information and toolkits for Covid-19 relief.
The website (www.supportbusiness.co.za) now has a 'Covid-19 support finder' function that directs business owners to relief options.
Fourie says this function can help businesses "track what support is available and how to access it" in six easy steps.
Since the launch of the 'Covid-19 support finder, Fourie says more than 7,000 businesses have been assisted.
We've introduced [to the website] a very smart support finder toolkit.Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government
Where we can, we are helping or supporting individual businesses through this maze of applications.Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government
Visit the website or email supportbusiness@wesgro.co.za for assistance.
Alternatively, Fourie suggests that businesses get in touch with their banks for support.
The first port of call is this website but the second port of call is the banks.Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government
The banks are doing phenomenal work to respond to business needs.Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government
Listen to the discussion on Today Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?
US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.Read More
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown
One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.Read More
'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast
There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.Read More
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson
The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini.Read More
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown
Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.Read More
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works
FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'
Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark
The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from 17 to 22.Read More
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.Read More