Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production

Our second small business deserving of a shout-out for its part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is BioDelta, a contract manufacturer to most pharmacies in South Africa.

The company which produces and distributes nutraceutical products has in the last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key products such as virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers, and immune booster supplements.

Refilwe Mokoto speaks to BioDelta CEO Leon Giese.

He says they noticed prices for masks and hand sanitiser in stores had risen astronomically and so decided to step in and assist in providing these at affordable prices.

People's budgets are going to be tighter at the moment and they have to have these products, so we called on an organisation called Anuva, a 12-J fund and an incredible group of investors. Leon Giese, CEO - BioDelta

They are making sure there is no price-gouging, he says.

We are making sure a mask can retail for R25 and sanitiser for about R150 a litre. And we have ensured we and our suppliers maintain our same margins and we won't sell to a pharmacy that won't maintain its margins. Leon Giese, CEO - BioDelta

BiodDelta has also undertaken to distribute 10% of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical, and care workers.

