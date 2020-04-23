Streaming issues? Report here
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
reaction as premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
The Lockdown Binge - what's good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Kriedemann - author at Screen Africa
A Heroine addict in lockdown. Angelo talks to us about withdrawals, strandfontein camp, and life on the street during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

23 April 2020 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
WC Health Dept
Coronavirus
Covid-19 deaths
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths
Dr Keith Cloete
covid-19 tests
Covid-19 stats
Western Cape Health authorities are bracing themselves for a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the next few days.

On Wednesday, the province recorded 1,068 confirmed cases and five new deaths. The number of deaths rose from 17 to 22.

The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) now currently have the same number of Covid-19 fatalities.

RELATED: Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial Health Department, says the latest five deaths were all high-risk patients.

They were either elderly patients or patients who suffered from comorbidities, such as heart disease, TB and hypertension.

These are vulnerable people that are in contact with the virus... They are more likely to become very ill.. in ICU and have very little chance of survival once they get to that point.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr Cloete emphasises that elderly people and people with underlying diseases face the greatest risk of falling seriously ill once they've contracted the virus.

Western Cape to see a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Provincial health authorities are expecting Covid-19 cases to increase significantly as officials ramp up active testing and contact chasing.

Dr Cloete predicts that the Western Cape will overtake Gauteng with a higher number of infections in the next few days.

RELATED: Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections

We are picking up more cases and we are expecting that our cases will rise.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

In all likelihood, in the next two or three days, we will overtake Gauteng. We're also expecting the deaths to rise.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We will probably be the number one province, in terms of deaths, very soon.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are increasing the number of cases... we are chasing up results, we've got big groups of positive cases that have come from clusters, mainly originating in a few supermarkets, factories and workplaces.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the sobering discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


