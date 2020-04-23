Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced an R500 billion raft of measures to shore up the country's ailing economy in light of the impact of Covid-19.
But the measures and stimulus packages unveiled by Ramaphosa were largely aimed at 'formal' businesses.
So what about the informal sector? Market traders, street vendors, spaza shops?
The informal sector is estimated to be worth between R3- and R6-billion in South Africa, with some 120 000 Spaza shops contributing up to R200-billion to the economy each year.
Click below to hear University of Stellbosch corporate finance lecturer Brett Hamilton explain why it's important not to separate formal and informal business when looking at the economy as a whole.
The informal sector is a very difficult thing to quantify - there are figures thrown around, but by its very nature, it's flying under the radar.Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Sadly the perception towards this sector of the economy, because they aren't registered, they are not only ignored, but it's very difficult to know how to help someone if you don't know who they are.Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance - University of Stellenbosch Business School
There's no real assistance in helping those businesses to formalise.Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Hamilton adds that government's plan to assist informal traders affected by Covid-19 doesn't get to the heart of the problem.
The idea here is if you were informal and you are now unemployed you can get a grant...it is not specific to business need... it is simply you are unemployed and here's so money, and it is simply because of the nature of that industry.Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Click below to hear the full conversation:
