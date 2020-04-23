[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
Today at 20:48
reaction as premier
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:05
If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what's good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - author at Screen Africa
Today at 21:31
A Heroine addict in lockdown. Angelo talks to us about withdrawals, strandfontein camp, and life on the street during Covid-19
Here's what we know about Ramaphosa's plans to deploy 73 000 SANDF troops Defense analyst John Stupart says the deployment is unlikely to be in the numbers suggested in a memo leaked on Tuesday. 23 April 2020 4:32 PM
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we'll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We'll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 23 April 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we'll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We'll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

23 April 2020 12:39 PM
WHO
South Africa
COVID-19
Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday praised the way in which Africa, and South Africa in particular, has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the virus’ spread. .

The strategy in South Africa was based on preparation, primary prevention, lockdown and enhanced surveillance. There 67 mobile lab units around the country and 28,000 community health workers trained in case detention. It’s incredible with that much testing for that return.

Mike Ryan, Executive Director - WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Watch the video below:


stellenjpg

Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

23 April 2020 3:17 PM

To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out.

languagesjpg

[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac

23 April 2020 2:31 PM

Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus.

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach

23 April 2020 2:16 PM

A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased.

diepslootcoronavirus1

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

23 April 2020 12:36 PM

Western Cape Health authorities are bracing themselves for a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the next few days.

200409tradersgif

Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?

23 April 2020 12:18 PM

US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.

the-big-issue-relief-fund-croppng

How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 11:28 AM

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections are The Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

23 April 2020 11:15 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.

Ramaadan 123rflifestyle

Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home

23 April 2020 10:03 AM

There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.

Alex SANDF

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

23 April 2020 9:01 AM

The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini.

Kauai strawberry smoothie

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM

Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

