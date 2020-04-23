[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday praised the way in which Africa, and South Africa in particular, has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the virus’ spread. .
The strategy in South Africa was based on preparation, primary prevention, lockdown and enhanced surveillance. There 67 mobile lab units around the country and 28,000 community health workers trained in case detention. It’s incredible with that much testing for that return.Mike Ryan, Executive Director - WHO Health Emergencies Programme.
Watch the video below:
