What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach

The draft document was created in the brainstorming phase of a "risk-adjusted approach" to resuming economic activity, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed.

Diko told News24 that the leaked document may no longer contain relevant information because it has changed substantially.

In the document, there are five levels of lockdown restrictions:

Level 1: Low virus spread and high health system readiness

Level 2: Moderate virus spread and high health system readiness

Level 3: Moderate virus spread and moderate health system readiness

Level 4: Moderate to high virus spread with low to moderate health system readiness

Level 5: High virus spread and or low health system readiness

The document suggests the phased easing of restrictions, with regulations and detailed protocols tailored to each level.

It also proposes a gradual transition between the levels, where necessary.

The document points out that President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to walk the tightrope between "lives" and "livelihoods".

News24 journalist Kyle Cowan says many social activities will likely remain restricted as the government relaxes the rules for economic activity.

Ramaphosa will announce on Thursday evening how the government proposes to ease the lockdown.

Cowan say the government needs to make the public understand the data that informs their decision making.

We think the document is an early version of what government intends... or has talked about implementing surrounding the phased approach to the lockdown. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

It will be informed by the DH who is doing a lot of work in terms of surveillance, tracking and screening. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

Whether or not they will implement these approaches, we will only find that out when the president speaks tonight. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

