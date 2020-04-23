[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac
For the past few weeks, day after day, reams of information has been distributed across various platforms about coronavirus, mostly in English.
Now, realizing that millions of South Africans are unable to access the same information in their home languages, a group of doctors have begun creating information videos on Covid-19 in other official languages.
Dr Mathobela Matjekane says it's in direct response to the needs of patients:
Most of the patients we are seeing were aware of the disease but they didn't really understand the nitty-gritty of how to protect themselves.Dr Mathobela Matjekane - Clinimed CEO
There was a big gap in the media in terms of people getting information.Dr Mathobela Matjekane - Clinimed CEO
We've managed to do a few videos in Sepedi and the main language we are focussing on is isiXhosa...we are looking into collaborating with other doctors who can speak other languages so we can get the message out there.Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed
Even the grandmother at home can understand exactly what we are talking about...Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed
Click here to access the videos:
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
Listen to the full interview below:
