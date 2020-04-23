[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac

For the past few weeks, day after day, reams of information has been distributed across various platforms about coronavirus, mostly in English.

Now, realizing that millions of South Africans are unable to access the same information in their home languages, a group of doctors have begun creating information videos on Covid-19 in other official languages.

Dr Mathobela Matjekane says it's in direct response to the needs of patients:

Most of the patients we are seeing were aware of the disease but they didn't really understand the nitty-gritty of how to protect themselves. Dr Mathobela Matjekane - Clinimed CEO

There was a big gap in the media in terms of people getting information. Dr Mathobela Matjekane - Clinimed CEO

We've managed to do a few videos in Sepedi and the main language we are focussing on is isiXhosa...we are looking into collaborating with other doctors who can speak other languages so we can get the message out there. Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed

Even the grandmother at home can understand exactly what we are talking about... Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed

