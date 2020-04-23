Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
Today at 20:48
reaction as premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:05
If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - author at Screen Africa
Today at 21:31
A Heroine addict in lockdown. Angelo talks to us about withdrawals, strandfontein camp, and life on the street during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Here's what we know about Ramaphosa's plans to deploy 73 000 SANDF troops Defense analyst John Stupart says the deployment is unlikely to be in the numbers suggested in a memo leaked on Tuesday. 23 April 2020 4:32 PM
Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 23 April 2020 3:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We’ll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

23 April 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Food security
Stellenbosch
Food aid
Eva Mazza
COVID-19
Covid-19 hunger
Stellenbosch Unite
To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out.

The community of Stellenbosch has come together to help the most vulnerable members of their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working under the umbrella banner of Stellenbosch Unite, the collaboration is between several local businesses and organisations including Stellenbosch Municipality and Stellenbosch University.

Their target is to provide a basic food parcel for a family of four people to a minimum of 2 500 homes per week.

We trying to help the people directly affected by Covid-19 by loss of income - a farmworker, gardener, domestic worker, bar worker etc

Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

The need is huge, it's overwhelming...but we're trying to make an effort.

Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Each parcel contains: 1 kg maize meal, 1 kg rice, 500g soup mix, 2 packets soup powder, 2 tins of baked beans, 1 packet of salt and 1 Sunlight soap bar

So far the organisation has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need.

We've delivered 61 tonnes of food.

Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Momberg says people from all over the world are contributing to the fund and, she says, all the money donated is spent on food.

Every cent goes to the food parcel, not even to the distribution of the food parcel.

Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Want to help?

Greater Stellenbosch Development Trust FNB Stellenbosch Branch 200610 Account nr: 621 645 89 833 Reference: COVID-19 Feeding

OR:

To make a donation - https://stellenboschunite.org/#donate GivenGain cause 22307 https://www.givengain.com/cause/22307/

Click below to listen to the latest from Stellenbosch Unite:


23 April 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Food security
Stellenbosch
Food aid
Eva Mazza
COVID-19
Covid-19 hunger
Stellenbosch Unite

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

languagesjpg

[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac

23 April 2020 2:31 PM

Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach

23 April 2020 2:16 PM

A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mike-ryan-whopng

[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

23 April 2020 12:39 PM

Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

23 April 2020 12:36 PM

Western Cape Health authorities are bracing themselves for a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200409tradersgif

Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?

23 April 2020 12:18 PM

US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-big-issue-relief-fund-croppng

How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 11:28 AM

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections are The Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

23 April 2020 11:15 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaadan 123rflifestyle

Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home

23 April 2020 10:03 AM

There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

23 April 2020 9:01 AM

The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kauai strawberry smoothie

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM

Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it

Local Business Politics

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

Local

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The breakdown of COVID-19 infections across Gauteng

23 April 2020 5:13 PM

Rotten and expired food confiscated from Soweto grocery shop

23 April 2020 3:48 PM

Parly’s finance committees grapple with implementation of R500 bn relief fund

23 April 2020 3:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA