Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

The community of Stellenbosch has come together to help the most vulnerable members of their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working under the umbrella banner of Stellenbosch Unite, the collaboration is between several local businesses and organisations including Stellenbosch Municipality and Stellenbosch University.

Their target is to provide a basic food parcel for a family of four people to a minimum of 2 500 homes per week.

We trying to help the people directly affected by Covid-19 by loss of income - a farmworker, gardener, domestic worker, bar worker etc Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

The need is huge, it's overwhelming...but we're trying to make an effort. Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Each parcel contains: 1 kg maize meal, 1 kg rice, 500g soup mix, 2 packets soup powder, 2 tins of baked beans, 1 packet of salt and 1 Sunlight soap bar

So far the organisation has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need.

We've delivered 61 tonnes of food. Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Momberg says people from all over the world are contributing to the fund and, she says, all the money donated is spent on food.

Every cent goes to the food parcel, not even to the distribution of the food parcel. Jeanneret Momberg, Head coordinator - Stellenbosch Unite

Want to help?

Greater Stellenbosch Development Trust FNB Stellenbosch Branch 200610 Account nr: 621 645 89 833 Reference: COVID-19 Feeding

OR:

To make a donation - https://stellenboschunite.org/#donate GivenGain cause 22307 https://www.givengain.com/cause/22307/

Click below to listen to the latest from Stellenbosch Unite: