Here's what we know about Ramaphosa's plans to deploy 73 000 SANDF troops
As the country braces itself for another 'My fellow South Africans' address from the country's Number 1, John Maytham talks to defence analyst John Stupart about the leaked memo from the President on Tuesday night in which he gave the go-ahead for a full deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
WHAT?
We don't know exactly what the whole role is of the defence force other than the fact that they are deploying en masse.John Stupart, Defence analyst
HOW?
The deployment would be the largest of its kind in the history of the SANDF and Stupart says the way the planned deployment is coordinated will be key:
The South African defence force has been historically under-funded and it's ability muster anything more significant to the tune of what was announced is unrealistic.John Stupart, Defence analyst
In reality, if the South African military could muster even half of that and form an effectively operating, in a sort of coronavirus alleviating fashion as we're thinking this is going to be, I'll be surprised.John Stupart, Defence analyst
WHO?
I think a lot of the new people in uniform who will be deployed...could well be the medics and engineers.John Stupart, Defence analyst
In other words, not your frontline troops who are carrying rifles and patrolling various areas generally on standby for a combat situation.John Stupart, Defence analyst
Listen to the full conversation below:
