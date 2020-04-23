Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19

"A supposed message by the Head of Trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital doing the rounds on WhatsApp is untrue", the department said in a brief statement.

The fake message is attributed to The Head of Trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital, Prof Andrew Nicol.

Prof Nicol has since confirmed that the message, supposedly about the "outcomes" of a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic, was not authored by him.

It's the latest example of fake information attributed to health experts in a bid to give some sort of credibility to the message.

Last month, a WhatsApp voice note was doing the rounds claiming to be from Professor Diana Hardie, head of the diagnostic virology laboratory at Groote Schuur.

The top doctor denied that the voice note was from her or any other virologist at the hospital.

Other fake news cases

In another case earlier this month, a Western Cape man was arrested for posting a fake news video claiming that Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated.

Stephen Birch was charged with breaching the National Disaster Act and defying lockdown regulations. He's due back in court on 14 July.

At the same time, a Cape Town law enforcement officer was suspended after making false claims about a lockdown operation in the city.

The officer had claimed that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison for a year.

Last week, media personality Somizi Mhlongo was charged with misinformation and spreading of fake news after he handed himself over to the police.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula laid a criminal complaint against Mhlongo after he "joked" that Mbalula had forewarned him about the lockdown extension.