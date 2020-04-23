Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19
"A supposed message by the Head of Trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital doing the rounds on WhatsApp is untrue", the department said in a brief statement.
The fake message is attributed to The Head of Trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital, Prof Andrew Nicol.
RELATED: Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformatio
Prof Nicol has since confirmed that the message, supposedly about the "outcomes" of a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic, was not authored by him.
It's the latest example of fake information attributed to health experts in a bid to give some sort of credibility to the message.
Last month, a WhatsApp voice note was doing the rounds claiming to be from Professor Diana Hardie, head of the diagnostic virology laboratory at Groote Schuur.
The top doctor denied that the voice note was from her or any other virologist at the hospital.
Other fake news cases
In another case earlier this month, a Western Cape man was arrested for posting a fake news video claiming that Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated.
Stephen Birch was charged with breaching the National Disaster Act and defying lockdown regulations. He's due back in court on 14 July.
At the same time, a Cape Town law enforcement officer was suspended after making false claims about a lockdown operation in the city.
The officer had claimed that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison for a year.
Last week, media personality Somizi Mhlongo was charged with misinformation and spreading of fake news after he handed himself over to the police.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula laid a criminal complaint against Mhlongo after he "joked" that Mbalula had forewarned him about the lockdown extension.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update?
If you're hoping to get a specific date for the end of lockdown, you'll be disappointed says Prof Richard Calland.Read More
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it
Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We’ll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed.Read More
Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis
To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac
Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus.Read More
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach
A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased.Read More
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19
Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.Read More
Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak
Western Cape Health authorities are bracing themselves for a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the next few days.Read More
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?
US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.Read More
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown
One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections are The Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.Read More
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options
The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.Read More