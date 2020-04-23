'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update?

The country is on tenterhooks ahead of the President's address on Thursday evening, in which it's expected Cyril Ramaphosa will unveil a gradual lifting of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Prof Richard Calland, associate professor of law at the University of Cape Town tells John Maytham that Ramaphosa's address on Tuesday achieved a rare type of consensus across a wide spectrum of political viewpoints.

It's very rarely the case that any kind of announcement, especially one of that importance would attract support from progressive economists, Cosatu and broadly speaking from the market, from hard-nosed capitalists! Prof Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Law - University of Cape Town

And so what exactly is the President likely to say on Thursday evening?

A document has been circulating widely indicating a staged lifting of the restrictions, but Calland says Ramaphosa is unlikely to get into the specifics.

What the president is likely to tell us tonight is that he is managing different forms of risk. On the one hand he is looking for a low transmission risk and on the other hand, he's looking for areas of the economy where, either there is a particularly severe impact causing great harm, or there is particularly high value in that sector. Prof Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Law - University of Cape Town