'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
reaction as premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:05
If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - author at Screen Africa
Today at 21:31
A Heroine addict in lockdown. Angelo talks to us about withdrawals, strandfontein camp, and life on the street during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Here's what we know about Ramaphosa's plans to deploy 73 000 SANDF troops Defense analyst John Stupart says the deployment is unlikely to be in the numbers suggested in a memo leaked on Tuesday. 23 April 2020 4:32 PM
Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 23 April 2020 3:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We’ll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update?

23 April 2020 6:02 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
#Covid19
If you're hoping to get a specific date for the end of lockdown, you'll be disappointed says Prof Richard Calland.

The country is on tenterhooks ahead of the President's address on Thursday evening, in which it's expected Cyril Ramaphosa will unveil a gradual lifting of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Prof Richard Calland, associate professor of law at the University of Cape Town tells John Maytham that Ramaphosa's address on Tuesday achieved a rare type of consensus across a wide spectrum of political viewpoints.

It's very rarely the case that any kind of announcement, especially one of that importance would attract support from progressive economists, Cosatu and broadly speaking from the market, from hard-nosed capitalists!

Prof Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Law - University of Cape Town

And so what exactly is the President likely to say on Thursday evening?

A document has been circulating widely indicating a staged lifting of the restrictions, but Calland says Ramaphosa is unlikely to get into the specifics.

What the president is likely to tell us tonight is that he is managing different forms of risk.

On the one hand he is looking for a low transmission risk and on the other hand, he's looking for areas of the economy where, either there is a particularly severe impact causing great harm, or there is particularly high value in that sector.

Prof Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Law - University of Cape Town

Clearly this is going to be a process...anyone hoping there will be an announcement on such and such a date that the lockdown will end will be sorely disappointed.

Prof Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Law - University of Cape Town

23 April 2020 6:02 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
#Covid19

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19

23 April 2020 5:24 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it

23 April 2020 4:20 PM

Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We’ll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stellenjpg

Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

23 April 2020 3:17 PM

To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

languagesjpg

[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac

23 April 2020 2:31 PM

Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach

23 April 2020 2:16 PM

A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mike-ryan-whopng

[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

23 April 2020 12:39 PM

Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

23 April 2020 12:36 PM

Western Cape Health authorities are bracing themselves for a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200409tradersgif

Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing?

23 April 2020 12:18 PM

US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-big-issue-relief-fund-croppng

How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 11:28 AM

One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections are The Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options

23 April 2020 11:15 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that need support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it

Local Business Politics

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

Local

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAA may have to apply for liquidation, says business rescue practitioners

23 April 2020 5:57 PM

3 more people die from COVID-19 in WC, total at 25

23 April 2020 5:38 PM

LIVE BLOG: President Ramaphosa on what is next for SA post hard lockdown

23 April 2020 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA