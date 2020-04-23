We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton
The PSG Group – through its CEO Piet Mouton – has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown.
PSG employs more than 20 000 people and owns companies such as Capitec Bank and Curro.
“South Africa doesn’t have the luxury to remain in lockdown,” wrote Mouton.
Excerpts from Mouton’s open letter to President Ramaphosa (click here to read it in its entirety):
…We lie awake at night as we have a major responsibility to all our employees and their families, to our clients, our suppliers, our bankers, our Government and ultimately to the people of our country….PSG Group
We congratulate President Ramaphosa and his cabinet on the quick and decisive way in which they acted to address the pandemic…. Buying enough time to be as ready as one can be to face what may come…. You are between a rock and a hard place and we do not envy your position….PSG Group
… failure to adequately relax restrictions are causing severe damage to what is left of our fragile economy… The only option is a continued lockdown of the elderly and frail until the virus is contained or a vaccine becomes available, while the economy operates as close to normal as possible…PSG Group
…Please understand us correctly – we are NOT arguing economy over lives. BUT the truth is that lives are inextricably linked to the economy…PSG Group
…we are heading for an immense cost of lives… If not from Covid-19, from starvation, social unrest, crime and a myriad of other chronic diseases which will follow…PSG Group
…Please do not consider our abbreviated opinion as being heartless – it is exactly because we care about the well-being and the future of our citizens, our children, your children and our country which we all love that we’re speaking up…PSG Group
…we need to act faster to relax restrictions and reignite our economy on which all of our lives ultimately depend…PSG Group
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mouton and Sandile Zungu, President at the Black Business Council.
We are not a rich country… If the economy fails, we will see people dying… We must get the economy going… Our suggestion is the old and frail remain in lockdown… but we continue as normal…Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
Piet Mouton’s letter is a passionate plea by a patriot… I’m afraid I agree with what he’s saying… What is expressed with a great deal of courage resonates…Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
