'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood'

Abrahams, the programme co-ordinator at the Economic Justice and Dignity Group, says the R350 works out to just over R11 per day for the month, which is the equivalent of a loaf of brown bread.

The special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will go to those who are unemployed and do not receive any other social grant or UIF payment.

Abrahams says the grant is meant to help millions of unemployed people who need to create a livelihood for themselves.

But this is not possible for R350 per month.

Essentially, it means that there can be an extra loaf of brown bread coming into a household every day. Mervyn Abrahams, Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

It's very low and people will not be able to live off it... It's a missed opportunity. Mervyn Abrahams, Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

For R350 a month, for six months, there's no way you can turn that money into the potential of a livelihood. Mervyn Abrahams, Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

