Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out
This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new coronavirus grant of R350 a month for the next six months.
The special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will go to those who are unemployed and do not receive any other social grant or UIF payment.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will screen applicants against other databases to see whether they qualify.
Memela says these databases will include the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Here's a breakdown of what the Sassa boss had to say:
How will people register?
They are going to be using an SSD or a WhatsApp process for them to be able to register.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
How will they identify legitimate beneficiaries?
You are going to be able to indicate 'I'm not employed', 'I'm not getting UIF', 'I'm not getting an NSFAS fund', 'I'm a South African'. And then we will check all these [details] against the databases.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
The system will automatically say whether you qualify or don't qualify... Then we'll put you to the back-end and process the payment.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
Do foreign nationals qualify?
If you have legal papers to be in South Africa, you would qualify. If you're a registered refugee, you would qualify.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
When will payments start?
Once you've registered, we hope to start doing the payments at the beginning of May.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
Once you've been processed, we will pay at that time. We won't wait until the end of the month... As and when people get registered, we need to push out the payment and make sure we do it once a month for the next six months.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
How will the money be paid?
We are going to use three possible processes; an e-voucher, a mobile money transfer or, if you have a bank account, we'll put the money in your bank account.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
Memela says the agency will work with NGOs in different communities to ensure that the relief reaches the people who need it.
We've been working, for the past two weeks, on building a front-end so that we can make sure that the process is automated.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
If we wait for people to call, it becomes even harder.Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela, CEO - Sassa
Listen to the explanation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
