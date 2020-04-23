Streaming issues? Report here
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged

23 April 2020 7:21 PM
by
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clicks
Clicks group
Dis-Chem
Vikesh Ramsunder
clicks results
company results
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Price gouging
"We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Clicks increased turnover by 9.9% (to R16.9 billion) in the half-year to 29 February 2020, the company reported on Thursday.

Retail sales improved by 8.6%.

Total income is up 8.2% (to R4.6 billion).

The group’s operating profit grew by 9.4% to R1.2 billion.

Headline earnings per share rose to 338 cents (from 295.9 cents).

The company expect extremely tight trading conditions with the impact of Covid-19 not yet reflected in these results.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vikesh Ramsunder (CEO at the Clicks Group) about his company’s results.

They also discussed the Competition Commission charging competitor Dis-Chem for excessive pricing of face masks.

Of course, there have been accusations made against Clicks as well. But because we control prices centrally, we’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

