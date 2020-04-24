'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels '
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity David Maynier about the outlook and way forward for the province.
We certainly welcomed what has been called a risk-adjusted approach to the lockdown because it does begin to strike a better balance between containing the virus and opening up economic activity in the province.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
It will be implemented in a differentiated manner so there will be different alert levels at national, provincial, metro, and district levels.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
The big challenge leading up to 1 May will be to deal with all the uncertainty now. There are at least two aspects of the implementation that are uncertain.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
There will be differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district...but it is not clear how that process will work and what role provinces will play.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
He says there have been indications that the premier of provinces will have to make recommendations on appropriate alert levels for districts and metros.
He also raises the question of industry classification.
A further announcement is expected in this regard on Friday morning about what industries are allowed to open up, what sectors will be able to open up and under what conditions.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
So there is a lot of uncertainty and we are going to have to work with national government and with business in the lead up to 1 May to get certainty on how this new approach will be implemented in the province.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
It appears there will be a national alert level of Level 4 but obviously because there is the differentiated approach - and that's in part based on transmission rates - it is possible that certain districts within the province could then be at a higher alert level. But all that is unclear at the moment.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
There does appear to be an opening up in the retail space, the agricultural space, business services, and recycling, he adds.
The province is doing an excellent job of preparing our health response.David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape
Listen to the interview below:
