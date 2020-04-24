Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
OZCF Market
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels '

24 April 2020 8:32 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Economy
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier
Lockdown
COVID-19
Risk-adjusted approach
Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity David Maynier about the outlook and way forward for the province.

We certainly welcomed what has been called a risk-adjusted approach to the lockdown because it does begin to strike a better balance between containing the virus and opening up economic activity in the province.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

It will be implemented in a differentiated manner so there will be different alert levels at national, provincial, metro, and district levels.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

The big challenge leading up to 1 May will be to deal with all the uncertainty now. There are at least two aspects of the implementation that are uncertain.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

There will be differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district...but it is not clear how that process will work and what role provinces will play.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

He says there have been indications that the premier of provinces will have to make recommendations on appropriate alert levels for districts and metros.

He also raises the question of industry classification.

A further announcement is expected in this regard on Friday morning about what industries are allowed to open up, what sectors will be able to open up and under what conditions.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

So there is a lot of uncertainty and we are going to have to work with national government and with business in the lead up to 1 May to get certainty on how this new approach will be implemented in the province.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

It appears there will be a national alert level of Level 4 but obviously because there is the differentiated approach - and that's in part based on transmission rates - it is possible that certain districts within the province could then be at a higher alert level. But all that is unclear at the moment.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

There does appear to be an opening up in the retail space, the agricultural space, business services, and recycling, he adds.

The province is doing an excellent job of preparing our health response.

David Maynier, MEC Finance and Economic Opportunity - Western Cape

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


24 April 2020 8:32 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Economy
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier
Lockdown
COVID-19
Risk-adjusted approach

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

191125capetownjpg

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA

23 April 2020 8:02 PM

The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen from 22 to 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clicks-clubcardpng

Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged

23 April 2020 7:21 PM

"We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-rands-notes-bank-paymentjpg

'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood'

23 April 2020 6:28 PM

NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get by.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

23 April 2020 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update?

23 April 2020 6:02 PM

If you're hoping to get a specific date for the end of lockdown, you'll be disappointed says Prof Richard Calland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19

23 April 2020 5:24 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

23 April 2020 4:20 PM

"I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stellenjpg

Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis

23 April 2020 3:17 PM

To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

languagesjpg

[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac

23 April 2020 2:31 PM

Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach

23 April 2020 2:16 PM

A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 quick insights from 23 April 2020

24 April 2020 8:42 AM

Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages

24 April 2020 6:59 AM

Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South Africans

24 April 2020 6:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA