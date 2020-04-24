Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond

During these trying times there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

Our latest small business deserving of a shout-out for its part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is Get Stuff Done.

It is a company that offers you the peace of mind of getting all your virtual admin, typing or bookkeeping needs to be taken care of so you can get back to business as usual as quickly and safely as possible.

Owner Lara Waters chat to Refilwe Moloto about how they get rid of your clutter and help out when that 'to-do' list gets out of control.

It's extra help, extra hands, extra motivation all designed to keep you sane and let you get on with your life, with a little bit of fairy dust. Lara Waters, Owner - Get Stuff Done

We are a virtual-based admin company and we can help companies with UIF applications. Lara Waters, Owner - Get Stuff Done

