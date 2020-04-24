Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

We've started the Save your Faves project, a new campaign aimed at supporting small businesses in Cape Town.

We're asking you to buy a voucher that you can redeem once businesses open their doors again.

By doing this, we can help struggling businesses pay rent and salaries, and stay open after the lockdown.

READ MORE: Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown

Popular burger joint Beefcakes has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 lockdown and hasn't had the money to pay staff since March.

The Green Point restaurant is well known for its 50s American diner-style set up, it's legendary burgers, fabulous nightly entertainment, and topless waiters.

Business owner Roberto Delgallo bought the franchise five months ago but was forced to stop trading a week before the lockdown was implemented.

He says customers cancelled all their bookings when the government announced that restaurants could not sell alcohol after 6pm.

He's been unable to pay his employees, including 25 kitchen staff, waiters and performers.

If you purchase a Dineplan voucher, Delgallo promises that you'll get drinks on the house once they reopen!

We had different artists performing on different nights and the restaurant was starting to do well, and then Covid-19 hit. Roberto Delgallo, Owner - Beefcakes

My staff hasn't been paid since March. It's been rough. We've applied everywhere [for business relief], but we're still waiting for a response. Roberto Delgallo, Owner - Beefcakes

The main thing is to pay my staff members. Roberto Delgallo, Owner - Beefcakes

Click here to buy a voucher to support Beefcakes in Green Point.

Listen for more on how you can help Beefcakes keep their doors open after lockdown: