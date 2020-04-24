Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

On Thursday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the phased-in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.

Differentiated alert levels will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate, and the health-preparedness of each area at national. provincial, metro, and district level.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he has the authority to intensify the restrictions, but he does not have the authority to ease them.

See the rules and regs below:

See below the lists for economic activity allowed under the various levels: