Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 15:40
What separates a good meal from a tremendous meal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daisy Jones - Author at Winemag.co.za
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Trade Call Investments Apparel - innovation in the clothing and textile sector during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Herman Pillay - TCI CEO
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Helen Rees - Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa
Today at 17:20
#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only

24 April 2020 1:58 PM
by
Tags:
Oranjezicht
fresh produce
traders
Lockdown
Oranjezicht City Farm
Oranjezicht market
Sheryl Ozinsky
trading permits
The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.

The city farm will be selling fresh fruit, organic vegetables, teas, meat, fish, bread, cheese, olives, and other nutritious foods.

The market will open on Saturdays, starting on 25 March, between 9am and 2pm. Parking will be free.

Director Sheryl Ozinsky says it will be nothing like the social market that Cape Town has come to love.

She says organizers have taken strict precautions to safeguard customers, employees, and traders.

Here are some of the safety measures that will be implemented:

  • There will be digital temperature checks and hand sanitiser for customers upon entry
  • The trading area has been reconfigured so that there is enough distance between stalls and traders
  • Only 20 to 30 people will be allowed to shop at a time
  • Masks must be worn at all times and physical distancing rules will apply
  • No cash will be accepted. Only cards and SnapScan
  • No children or dogs will be allowed

Ozinsky says all traders have obtained permits from the City of Cape Town.

She adds that police have inspected the premises to ensure that they meet the legal requirements.

Ozinsky advises that only people living in the vicinity of the market should come and shop.

We are essentially a grocery market. We service locals.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

It will be essential for shopping only.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

It's not going to be the market that people know and love.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

There's no seating, there's no cooked food, there's no coffee, there are no crafts, there's nothing to eat or drink on-site; nothing but essentials.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

