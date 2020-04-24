Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only

The city farm will be selling fresh fruit, organic vegetables, teas, meat, fish, bread, cheese, olives, and other nutritious foods.

The market will open on Saturdays, starting on 25 March, between 9am and 2pm. Parking will be free.

Director Sheryl Ozinsky says it will be nothing like the social market that Cape Town has come to love.

She says organizers have taken strict precautions to safeguard customers, employees, and traders.

Here are some of the safety measures that will be implemented:

There will be digital temperature checks and hand sanitiser for customers upon entry

The trading area has been reconfigured so that there is enough distance between stalls and traders

Only 20 to 30 people will be allowed to shop at a time

Masks must be worn at all times and physical distancing rules will apply

No cash will be accepted. Only cards and SnapScan

No children or dogs will be allowed

Ozinsky says all traders have obtained permits from the City of Cape Town.

She adds that police have inspected the premises to ensure that they meet the legal requirements.

Ozinsky advises that only people living in the vicinity of the market should come and shop.

We are essentially a grocery market. We service locals. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

It will be essential for shopping only. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

It's not going to be the market that people know and love. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

There's no seating, there's no cooked food, there's no coffee, there are no crafts, there's nothing to eat or drink on-site; nothing but essentials. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: