[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant

At Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing President Donald Trump thought he would throw out a few ideas on how to kill the virus.

The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs. President Donald Trump - Unites States

He seemed to be suggesting that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for Covid-19.

Needless to say the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team Dr Deborah Birx's face said it all. She was later asked and said no, that was not a treatment.

Medical doctors jumped in quickly on social media to ensure the public knew this was a terrible idea so please don't try it at home.

