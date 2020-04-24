[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant
At Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing President Donald Trump thought he would throw out a few ideas on how to kill the virus.
The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs.President Donald Trump - Unites States
He seemed to be suggesting that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for Covid-19.
Needless to say the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team Dr Deborah Birx's face said it all. She was later asked and said no, that was not a treatment.
Medical doctors jumped in quickly on social media to ensure the public knew this was a terrible idea so please don't try it at home.
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Donald J. Trump's Traveling Medicine Show— 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 23, 2020
If an unproven and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical cocktail doesn't cure what ails you, try our sunlight injections or a shot of disinfectant!
pic.twitter.com/Jo1AcmFqmN
