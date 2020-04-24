[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder
On Thursday evening, the president struggled to put on his cloth mask at the end of his live address.
😭😭😭😭🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣— Leloe M (@leloe_m) April 23, 2020
SENT ME. #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/Zg986VDStv
Shortly after, social media was flooded with memes and jokes about Ramaphosa's blunder.
Here's what he had to say to the media during a quarantine site visit on Friday:
[ON-AIR] President Cyril Ramaphosa responds after his mask blunder goes viral. Courtsey #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/u9LK29q9wQ— eNCA (@eNCA) April 24, 2020
