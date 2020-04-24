Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder

24 April 2020 2:49 PM
by
President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the president struggled to put on his cloth mask at the end of his live address.

Shortly after, social media was flooded with memes and jokes about Ramaphosa's blunder.

Here's what he had to say to the media during a quarantine site visit on Friday:


