Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint
The armed robbers entered the premises at 10am on Friday, stealing smartphones, laptops and cash from clinic staff.
The ordeal has left the employees severely traumatised and in desperate need of counselling services.
Clinic founder Tamsin Nel has appealed to any Xhosa-speaking trauma counsellors for urgent assistance.
The clinic will also need to replace smartphones used to identify ill and injured cats and dogs in the community.
While one of our animal ambulances was reversing out of the gate to go and collect an emergency patient, five guys came into the clinic. Three of them had guns.Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic
They roughed up my staff... They are okay, expect they urgently need counseling.Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic
One of the young robbers almost shot one of my staff because he didn't have any money to give them. He stood on his chest, pointing a gun at his head. Another staff member offered up the R30 that he had in his pocket.Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic
The animal welfare organisation had already been struggling after losing significant funding due to the impact of Covid-19 on donors.
It's been facing an uncertain future and, without funding, could close in the next two months.
It's just one terrible blow after another... My immediate concern is to get my staff the help they need.Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic
If you can help in any way with counselling services or smartphones, please email: pippah@capetalk.co.za or clinic@samast.co.za
To make a donation to the organisation, visit the SA Mast Animal Clinic website. You can also sign up as a debit order donor.
Listen for more on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
