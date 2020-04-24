Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning. 24 April 2020 5:05 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address "I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!" 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint

24 April 2020 5:05 PM
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Robbery
Trauma counselling
Animal welfare
Armed robbers
vet
SA Mast Animal Clinic
Animal Clinic
gunpoint
The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning.

The armed robbers entered the premises at 10am on Friday, stealing smartphones, laptops and cash from clinic staff.

The ordeal has left the employees severely traumatised and in desperate need of counselling services.

Clinic founder Tamsin Nel has appealed to any Xhosa-speaking trauma counsellors for urgent assistance.

The clinic will also need to replace smartphones used to identify ill and injured cats and dogs in the community.

While one of our animal ambulances was reversing out of the gate to go and collect an emergency patient, five guys came into the clinic. Three of them had guns.

Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic

They roughed up my staff... They are okay, expect they urgently need counseling.

Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic

One of the young robbers almost shot one of my staff because he didn't have any money to give them. He stood on his chest, pointing a gun at his head. Another staff member offered up the R30 that he had in his pocket.

Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic

The animal welfare organisation had already been struggling after losing significant funding due to the impact of Covid-19 on donors.

It's been facing an uncertain future and, without funding, could close in the next two months.

It's just one terrible blow after another... My immediate concern is to get my staff the help they need.

Tamsin Nel, Founder - SA Mast Animal Clinic

If you can help in any way with counselling services or smartphones, please email: pippah@capetalk.co.za or clinic@samast.co.za

To make a donation to the organisation, visit the SA Mast Animal Clinic website. You can also sign up as a debit order donor.

Listen for more on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


Tags:
Khayelitsha
Robbery
Trauma counselling
Animal welfare
Armed robbers
vet
SA Mast Animal Clinic
Animal Clinic
gunpoint

