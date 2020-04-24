Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
John's Books
John's book picks
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Here are John's book choices for the week:

  • The Weight of Skin by Alastair Bruce
  • Wayfinding: How We Find – and Lose – Our Way by Michael Bond
  • Blood Will Be Born by Gary Donnelly

Listen to John's full book review below:


Recommended

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading book in park literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020

9 April 2020 5:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 03 April 2020

3 April 2020 4:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 March 2020

6 March 2020 3:05 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 February 2020

14 February 2020 4:42 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020

24 January 2020 4:46 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young man reading books in library literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020

17 January 2020 5:18 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane.

Read More arrow_forward

Women reading book club literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019

19 December 2019 4:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Read More arrow_forward

