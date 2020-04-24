Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'

24 April 2020 6:08 PM
by
Tags:
Ferial Haffajee
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
SA lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.

Journalist Ferial Haffajee says Ramaphosa has shown an impressive response to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to some of his counterparts around the world.

He has done a better job than US President Donald Trump, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, or even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Haffajee says.

On Thursday evening, Ramaphosa announced a phased approach to easing the nationwide lockdown restrictions, using five lockdown levels.

WATCH: Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder

Haffajee says there has been a general consensus that the South Africa government is taking the right steps in the fight against the coronavirus.

WATCH: WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

Yes, he is [doing well], especially when you watched the US President Donald Trump suggesting that people ingest disinfectant or somehow that lasers might be a cure.

Ferial Haffajee, Columnist

I think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing well... we are in the top 20 countries who have done the right thing.

Ferial Haffajee, Columnist

It's a cruel and tough lockdown. It's among the strictest in the world.

Ferial Haffajee, Columnist

There is general societal buy-in, unusually so for a country like ours.

Ferial Haffajee, Columnist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


