'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'
Journalist Ferial Haffajee says Ramaphosa has shown an impressive response to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to some of his counterparts around the world.
He has done a better job than US President Donald Trump, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, or even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Haffajee says.
On Thursday evening, Ramaphosa announced a phased approach to easing the nationwide lockdown restrictions, using five lockdown levels.
WATCH: Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder
Haffajee says there has been a general consensus that the South Africa government is taking the right steps in the fight against the coronavirus.
WATCH: WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19
Yes, he is [doing well], especially when you watched the US President Donald Trump suggesting that people ingest disinfectant or somehow that lasers might be a cure.Ferial Haffajee, Columnist
I think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing well... we are in the top 20 countries who have done the right thing.Ferial Haffajee, Columnist
It's a cruel and tough lockdown. It's among the strictest in the world.Ferial Haffajee, Columnist
There is general societal buy-in, unusually so for a country like ours.Ferial Haffajee, Columnist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
