[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation to announce five phases of the nationwide lockdown and the associated restrictions.
South Africa will move from the current level 5 to level 4 on 1 May.
On Saturday, details are being given on the classification of industries as part of the risk-adjusted strategy on re-opening the economy, by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Trade and Industry Minister, Ebrahim Patel.
Watch the briefing live:
Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4.Read More
