I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks
There was outrage and anger after US President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to suggest that injecting disinfectant into the human body could help combat Covid-19.
Fears his remarks could lead Americans on another wild goose chase were borne out by Google Trends, which showed a spike in search terms like disinfectant, bleach and injection in the US after the president made the remarks at a televised coronavirus briefing.
Now it appears Trump is trying to downplay the debacle.
I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?Donald Trump, US President
The president was clearly looking at and therefore addressing members of his advisory team, but now says he was actually asking a reporter a "sarcastic" question.
I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things better.Donald Trump, US President
Medical professionals and disinfectant manufacturers immediately put out warnings against ingesting these chemicals in any form.
Listen to Trump's original statement again:
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Donald J. Trump's Traveling Medicine Show— 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 23, 2020
If an unproven and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical cocktail doesn't cure what ails you, try our sunlight injections or a shot of disinfectant!
pic.twitter.com/Jo1AcmFqmN
More from World
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant
Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.Read More
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19
Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.Read More
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.Read More
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight
Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesday morning.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel
The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending.Read More
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage
Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK.Read More
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral
Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon.Read More
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong
Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.Read More
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo
The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 million globally.Read More