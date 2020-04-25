Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths Cases rise by 267. There are four new Covid-19 related deaths are reported on Friday evening, two in the Western Cape. 24 April 2020 9:28 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

25 April 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
COVID-19
Level 4 lockdown
compulsory cloth masks
lockdown regulationa
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the introduction of five levels of lockdown on Thursday, relevant ministers on Saturday gave details of a phased re-opening of the economy.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made it clear that many of the current regulations would remain in place when the country moves to level four from the current level five on 1 May.

RELATED: Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

She announced that there will be a curfew from 8 pm till 5 am.

It will also be mandatory to wear cloth face masks when leaving your home.

We know that these masks may not be easily available. If you don’t have a mask, use a scarf, use a t-shirt – so you have to have your nose and mask covered in public.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cooperative Governance Minister

The bans on the sale of alcohol and public gatherings remain in place.

Details of any changes to exercise restrictions are still to be announced.

Exercise will be allowed but under strict conditions. Gyms will remain closed and organised sports or walking or jogging is not allowed. We will put very strict regulations under which exercise can be done.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cooperative Governance Minister

See the summary of Level 4 regulations below:


25 April 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
COVID-19
Level 4 lockdown
compulsory cloth masks
lockdown regulationa

Recommended

More from Local

pizza.jpg

Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

25 April 2020 2:11 PM

SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ministers-briefing-25-aprilpng

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy

25 April 2020 11:19 AM

The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID

25 April 2020 10:14 AM

The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths

24 April 2020 9:28 PM

Cases rise by 267. There are four new Covid-19 related deaths are reported on Friday evening, two in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases

24 April 2020 6:34 PM

The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen from 25 to 28.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'

24 April 2020 6:08 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-mast-animal-clinic-facebook-imagejpg

Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint

24 April 2020 5:05 PM

The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-struggles-to-wear-maskpng

[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder

24 April 2020 2:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beefcakes-restaurant-cape-town-save-your-favesjpg

Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

24 April 2020 1:01 PM

CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

24 April 2020 12:49 PM

We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID

Business Local

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

EWN Highlights

Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort

25 April 2020 2:01 PM

Level 4 lockdown: Still no alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes,cigarettes

25 April 2020 1:37 PM

‘If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5’ – Minister Dlamini-Zuma

25 April 2020 12:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA