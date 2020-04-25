Streaming issues? Report here
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

25 April 2020 2:11 PM
by
SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.

Government has released a summary of the lockdown regulations that will apply when the country moves down to Level 4 on Friday 1 May.

On Saturday, details of a risk-adjusted strategy to re-open the economy were announced by Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel.

RELATED: Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

For another week the ban on the sale of hot foods, alcohol and cigarettes remains in place, but from 1 May there will be some changes.

Although liquor sales will still not be allowed, tobacco products will be back on the shelves and you will be able to receive deliveries of hot food outside the 8 pm to 5 am curfew period.

Information and communications technology (ICT) equipment will also be accessible, as will winter clothing, bedding and heating.

See the summary of Level 4 regulations below:

25 April 2020 2:11 PM
by

