When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier
Government on Saturday gave details of which sectors will be able to resume operations when South Africa moves down to Level 4 of lockdown on Friday 1 May.
RELATED: Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance
The Western Cape is the province with the highest number of both Covid-19 infections (1514) and deaths (32).
Premier Alan Winde says it will be a difficult task to balance the need to get back to work with curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We already know the frontline of lockdown is transmission... We need to see really stringent protocols... I would say that they've now very cleverly given the premiers and the minister of health more power to lock down further. We can't open up further but we can take a level back to 5 - it's also giving citizens more responsibility.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
My message to everybody is on Friday, please, whatever you're going to do just make sure you do it responsibly as we start to see some sectors going back to work.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The premier says his government is looking into the reasons for the high Covid-19 figures in the Western Cape.
On the testing front, says Winde, he is satisfied.
We've got a team that's really focused and aggressive - it's about the tracking and tracing, so if you pick up a first case then we go and track and trace everyone that's been in contact with that person, so that's giving us more positive results.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I think on average in South Africa tests to positive is about 3.7% and our tests to positive is about 5.7% which says that where we are testing we're finding more positives and I think it's because we're moving into those frontlines so if it's a retail sector or a manufacturing sector we move into those businesses.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
But it's still early days warns Winde and the projections in their modelling sector say by the last week of July or first week of August the Western Cape should have around 80,000 infections.
That's why the lockdown has been supported, so that we can get our health system as ready as possible to deal with that peak time.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
By the end of this week we'll have 17, or I think it's 19 now, [testing triage systems] erected outside of the hospital. We'll be able to flip those over and put beds in them as the demand for beds changes.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says they are also organising another 1,300 extra highcare beds specifically tailored for Covid-19 patients.
We're building those things either close to or next to our hospitalsAlan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says from their discussions with various sectors, he is encouraged by the detailed return-to-work planning that is being done.
He urges businesses to build careful risk analyses.
If you have any questions or comments on Level 4 regulations, send them by 12 noon on Monday to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za.
For more detail on the outlook for the Western Cape, take a listen:
More from Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths
The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape.Read More
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance
SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy
The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.Read More
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen from 25 to 28.Read More
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.Read More
Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint
The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder
President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday.Read More
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown
CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.Read More
More from Business
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance
SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy
The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.Read More
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.Read More
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only
The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.Read More
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels '
Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier.Read More
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged
"We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton
Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown.Read More
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address
"I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!"Read More
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic
With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry.Read More