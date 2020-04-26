When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape. 25 April 2020 8:48 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

26 April 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
COVID-19
Level 4 lockdown
WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients.

Government on Saturday gave details of which sectors will be able to resume operations when South Africa moves down to Level 4 of lockdown on Friday 1 May.

RELATED: Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

The Western Cape is the province with the highest number of both Covid-19 infections (1514) and deaths (32).

Premier Alan Winde says it will be a difficult task to balance the need to get back to work with curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We already know the frontline of lockdown is transmission... We need to see really stringent protocols... I would say that they've now very cleverly given the premiers and the minister of health more power to lock down further. We can't open up further but we can take a level back to 5 - it's also giving citizens more responsibility.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

My message to everybody is on Friday, please, whatever you're going to do just make sure you do it responsibly as we start to see some sectors going back to work.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says his government is looking into the reasons for the high Covid-19 figures in the Western Cape.

On the testing front, says Winde, he is satisfied.

We've got a team that's really focused and aggressive - it's about the tracking and tracing, so if you pick up a first case then we go and track and trace everyone that's been in contact with that person, so that's giving us more positive results.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I think on average in South Africa tests to positive is about 3.7% and our tests to positive is about 5.7% which says that where we are testing we're finding more positives and I think it's because we're moving into those frontlines so if it's a retail sector or a manufacturing sector we move into those businesses.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

But it's still early days warns Winde and the projections in their modelling sector say by the last week of July or first week of August the Western Cape should have around 80,000 infections.

That's why the lockdown has been supported, so that we can get our health system as ready as possible to deal with that peak time.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

By the end of this week we'll have 17, or I think it's 19 now, [testing triage systems] erected outside of the hospital. We'll be able to flip those over and put beds in them as the demand for beds changes.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says they are also organising another 1,300 extra highcare beds specifically tailored for Covid-19 patients.

We're building those things either close to or next to our hospitals

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says from their discussions with various sectors, he is encouraged by the detailed return-to-work planning that is being done.

He urges businesses to build careful risk analyses.

If you have any questions or comments on Level 4 regulations, send them by 12 noon on Monday to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za.

For more detail on the outlook for the Western Cape, take a listen:

26 April 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
COVID-19
Level 4 lockdown

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths

25 April 2020 8:48 PM

The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape.

pizza.jpg

Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

25 April 2020 2:11 PM

SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

25 April 2020 12:56 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4.

ministers-briefing-25-aprilpng

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy

25 April 2020 11:19 AM

The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID

25 April 2020 10:14 AM

The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases

24 April 2020 6:34 PM

The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen from 25 to 28.

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'

24 April 2020 6:08 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.

sa-mast-animal-clinic-facebook-imagejpg

Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint

24 April 2020 5:05 PM

The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning.

ramaphosa-struggles-to-wear-maskpng

[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder

24 April 2020 2:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday.

beefcakes-restaurant-cape-town-save-your-favesjpg

Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

24 April 2020 1:01 PM

CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.

pizza.jpg

Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

25 April 2020 2:11 PM

SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.

ministers-briefing-25-aprilpng

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy

25 April 2020 11:19 AM

The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID

25 April 2020 10:14 AM

The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.

ozcfm-market-oranjezicht-city-farmjpg

Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only

24 April 2020 1:58 PM

The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.

Admin tasks business 123rf

Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond

24 April 2020 11:48 AM

Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels '

24 April 2020 8:32 AM

Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier.

clicks-clubcardpng

Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged

23 April 2020 7:21 PM

"We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

23 April 2020 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown.

Cyril Ramaphosa

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

23 April 2020 4:20 PM

"I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!"

playstation-gaming-console

Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic

23 April 2020 11:18 AM

With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry.

