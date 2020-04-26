When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Government on Saturday gave details of which sectors will be able to resume operations when South Africa moves down to Level 4 of lockdown on Friday 1 May.

The Western Cape is the province with the highest number of both Covid-19 infections (1514) and deaths (32).

Premier Alan Winde says it will be a difficult task to balance the need to get back to work with curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We already know the frontline of lockdown is transmission... We need to see really stringent protocols... I would say that they've now very cleverly given the premiers and the minister of health more power to lock down further. We can't open up further but we can take a level back to 5 - it's also giving citizens more responsibility. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

My message to everybody is on Friday, please, whatever you're going to do just make sure you do it responsibly as we start to see some sectors going back to work. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says his government is looking into the reasons for the high Covid-19 figures in the Western Cape.

On the testing front, says Winde, he is satisfied.

We've got a team that's really focused and aggressive - it's about the tracking and tracing, so if you pick up a first case then we go and track and trace everyone that's been in contact with that person, so that's giving us more positive results. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I think on average in South Africa tests to positive is about 3.7% and our tests to positive is about 5.7% which says that where we are testing we're finding more positives and I think it's because we're moving into those frontlines so if it's a retail sector or a manufacturing sector we move into those businesses. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

But it's still early days warns Winde and the projections in their modelling sector say by the last week of July or first week of August the Western Cape should have around 80,000 infections.

That's why the lockdown has been supported, so that we can get our health system as ready as possible to deal with that peak time. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

By the end of this week we'll have 17, or I think it's 19 now, [testing triage systems] erected outside of the hospital. We'll be able to flip those over and put beds in them as the demand for beds changes. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says they are also organising another 1,300 extra highcare beds specifically tailored for Covid-19 patients.

We're building those things either close to or next to our hospitals Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says from their discussions with various sectors, he is encouraged by the detailed return-to-work planning that is being done.

He urges businesses to build careful risk analyses.

If you have any questions or comments on Level 4 regulations, send them by 12 noon on Monday to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za.

For more detail on the outlook for the Western Cape, take a listen: