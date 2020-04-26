[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
99-year-old Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.
That earned the World WarII veteran a Guinness World Record for bringing in over £28-million.
ICYMI: @captaintommoore became the oldest person to top the UK charts whilst breaking two @GWR on his way
He is now:
- The most money raised by charity walk (individual)
- Oldest person to reach number one in the UK charts
Well done Tom
Now he's topping the charts and has become the oldest artist ever to take the UK No 1 spot, knocking well-known crooner Tom Jones off his perch.
Congratulations Captain Tom Moore, throughly deserved!
Welcome to the #1 club
The charity single is a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Sales from the track will add to the millions Captain Tom has already raised for the NHS.
The UK's national treasure turns 100 next week, on 30 April.
