[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!

99-year-old Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

That earned the World WarII veteran a Guinness World Record for bringing in over £28-million.

ICYMI: @captaintommoore became the oldest person to top the UK charts whilst breaking two @GWR on his way 🏆

He is now:

- The most money raised by charity walk (individual)

- Oldest person to reach number one in the UK charts

Well done Tom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxS4FuxyKU — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 25, 2020

Now he's topping the charts and has become the oldest artist ever to take the UK No 1 spot, knocking well-known crooner Tom Jones off his perch.

Congratulations Captain Tom Moore, throughly deserved!

Welcome to the #1 club 🎙📀👏🏻 https://t.co/SY1ZQpw7N5 — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) April 25, 2020

The charity single is a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Sales from the track will add to the millions Captain Tom has already raised for the NHS.

The UK's national treasure turns 100 next week, on 30 April.