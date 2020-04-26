[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape. 25 April 2020 8:48 PM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!

26 April 2020 11:39 AM
by
Tags:
NHS
COVID-19
Captain Tom Moore
After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.

99-year-old Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

That earned the World WarII veteran a Guinness World Record for bringing in over £28-million.

Now he's topping the charts and has become the oldest artist ever to take the UK No 1 spot, knocking well-known crooner Tom Jones off his perch.

The charity single is a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Sales from the track will add to the millions Captain Tom has already raised for the NHS.

The UK's national treasure turns 100 next week, on 30 April.


26 April 2020 11:39 AM
by
Tags:
NHS
COVID-19
Captain Tom Moore

Recommended

More from World

trumpjpg

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

25 April 2020 4:14 PM

The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant

24 April 2020 1:36 PM

Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mike-ryan-whopng

[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

23 April 2020 12:39 PM

Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africans-stuck-in-bali-video-screengrabpng

South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt

22 April 2020 2:55 PM

South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight

21 April 2020 6:38 PM

Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female doctor holds patient hand medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?

21 April 2020 1:33 PM

Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crude oil

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

20 April 2020 4:07 PM

The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage

19 April 2020 11:52 AM

Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raccoon washing hands

[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral

18 April 2020 11:20 AM

Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beyonce-sings-disneyfamilysingalongpng

[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong

17 April 2020 10:56 AM

Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

black-and-white-book-handsjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozcfm-market-oranjezicht-city-farmjpg

Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only

24 April 2020 1:58 PM

The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beefcakes-restaurant-cape-town-save-your-favesjpg

Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

24 April 2020 1:01 PM

CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seychelles. Mahe island.

Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter

24 April 2020 8:42 AM

When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19

23 April 2020 5:24 PM

The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaadan 123rflifestyle

Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home

23 April 2020 10:03 AM

There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kauai strawberry smoothie

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

22 April 2020 8:15 PM

Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnb-logojpeg

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

22 April 2020 7:52 PM

FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exotic holiday beach sunset

Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive

22 April 2020 12:49 PM

A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

World

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Govt focused on ensuring all S. Africans get equal treatment – Mthembu

26 April 2020 11:29 AM

WHO warns over virus immunity as global death toll tops 200,000

26 April 2020 9:45 AM

Sapo plans rollout of 10,000 cashless ATMs over next 4 months

26 April 2020 9:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA