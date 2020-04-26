Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism
A number of organisations have raised concerns about health and safety at the Strandfontein sports ground facility set up to house the homeless during lockdown.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on the City of Cape Town to close it down, saying overcrowding poses a high risk for Covid-19 and tuberculosis transmission.
RELATED: Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City
On Weekend Breakfast, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato responds that there is no reason to close down the facility which currently accommodates more than 1,300 people.
I think the City has done an excellent job to assist homeless people - if it was that facility or any other facility you will always have people for, and people against.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
What we have done was in the best interest of the homeless. You must remember we had to put that package together within one week.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato says heeding calls at the time for the people to be housed within communities in community halls would have created its own set of problems.
We did consult with some NGOs... we could not consult with each and every NGO out there...Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
I think the facility is functioning exceptionally well. While there are complaints, sometimes they are just because others complain - 'we' jump onto the bandwagon, 'we' complain as well...Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Nothing scientific, nothing professionally, no stay at the facility for a day long to see how the operation is going... It was merely a case of going on to the site, talking to one person... and use that as the narrative that the site is not functioning well.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato says he was shocked by the level of resistance from communities when they were seeking out possible sites.
However, regarding Strandfontein, he says there has also been support from many members of the community.
An issue that Capetonians need to understand is the moment we were looking for an appropriate site to house people, wherever we wanted to put up a facility or even to house people in a building, there was major resistance.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato corrects what he says is a misconception that there are only three tents on the site - there are in the region of nine, he says.
He also dismisses claims that healthy people are housed together with sick people, whether those who might be infected with the coronavirus, TB sufferers or people with other illnesses.
There are different tents for different categories of people... Everybody gets screened. People who are suspected to have the virus are put in one tent, away from others like in a quarantine-type situation.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Every day we have four medical doctors on site, we have about 15 nurses on site... so how we shift people is by medical advice.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
He notes that the various shelters in Cape Town are housing more than 50 people and says what matters is not the numbers, but how a shelter is managed.
The tents are very big. One tent can house up to 400 people, but no tent has 400 people - it's much less than that. So, social distance does apply... Men on one side, women on one side and there are no children on the site.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Asked about safety concerns, Plato says after a case of rape was reported earlier this month, security measures at the camp were improved.
Listen to the mayor's deflection of the criticism about the Strandfontein site below:
