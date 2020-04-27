Streaming issues? Report here
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing

27 April 2020 9:31 AM
by
Tags:
UCT
Water
Drought
Dam levels
Climate change
Refilwe Moloto
water consumption
Day zero
Dr Peter Johnston
climate scientist
Coronavirus
COVID-19
hand washing
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
water use
“Domestic use is increasing, but it’s still half of what we used in the old days,” says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston.

Demand for water from industry and commercial users has evaporated due to the lockdown.

Dam levels are looking OK as we head into the rainy season.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Peter Johnston, a scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Picture: 123rf

She asked him how much of the improving dam levels are up the continuing good water use by Capetonians.

Can we expect full dams by the end of the winter?

Have companies and individuals permanently changed their thinking when it comes to water?

When can we expect the start of decent rain?

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is the dam levels are the highest they’ve been in five years… just over 56%... it doesn’t sound like a lot of water… Water use is not as low as two years ago, but certainly nowhere near the levels of 2014 and before that…

Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Domestic consumption is increasing… we’re sitting around 600 megalitres a day, half of what we used in the old days…

Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

We should always be worrying about water. None of the forecasts says it's going to be a particularly wet winter. Unfortunately, forecasts aren’t any good…

Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

March was dryer than normal, and April was wetter than normal… There’s no indication that 2020 will be a wet year.

Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Climate change has an impact. In the long-term, we expect less rainfall… We’ll see more droughts… I’m not in favour of desalination. The city has other options… We don’t have the money to spend.

Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Share this:
