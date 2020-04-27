Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing
Demand for water from industry and commercial users has evaporated due to the lockdown.
Dam levels are looking OK as we head into the rainy season.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Peter Johnston, a scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.
She asked him how much of the improving dam levels are up the continuing good water use by Capetonians.
Can we expect full dams by the end of the winter?
Have companies and individuals permanently changed their thinking when it comes to water?
When can we expect the start of decent rain?
There’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is the dam levels are the highest they’ve been in five years… just over 56%... it doesn’t sound like a lot of water… Water use is not as low as two years ago, but certainly nowhere near the levels of 2014 and before that…Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group
Domestic consumption is increasing… we’re sitting around 600 megalitres a day, half of what we used in the old days…Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group
We should always be worrying about water. None of the forecasts says it's going to be a particularly wet winter. Unfortunately, forecasts aren’t any good…Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group
March was dryer than normal, and April was wetter than normal… There’s no indication that 2020 will be a wet year.Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group
Climate change has an impact. In the long-term, we expect less rainfall… We’ll see more droughts… I’m not in favour of desalination. The city has other options… We don’t have the money to spend.Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
