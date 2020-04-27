Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

The lockdown seems to be achieving the purpose of “flattening the curve” of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

However, it comes at a terrible cost to the economy and livelihoods of millions of people.

Many small businesses are teetering on the brink of collapse, some have already folded.

Refilwe Moloto interviews Trevor Wittles, owner of Shawarma Express.

Image credit: (www.facebook.com/shawarmaexpressct/)

Wittles, determined to save his business and the jobs of his staff, changed the way he does business.

Shawarma Express is now, basically, delivering raw ingredients (such as pita bread, wraps, meat, hummus and tahini) to consumers who want to make their own shawarma.

We made a plan immediately… from day one we got together with our suppliers sitting with stock… our whole supply chain had a problem… We started delivering fruit and veg to people’s homes… Trevor Wittles, owner - Shawarma Express

We haven’t made money, but it gives us enough money coming in to provide food for our staff… it’s just a survival technique… Trevor Wittles, owner - Shawarma Express

We don’t have bums on seat… We don’t have extra… So, we’re trying to get a restaurant delivery service for the restaurants by the restaurant staff, getting our drivers to deliver… Trevor Wittles, owner - Shawarma Express

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.