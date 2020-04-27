Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides

The Western Cape’s restaurants, bars and small shops are dying – help us to save them by supporting our #SaveYourFaves initiative.

That coffee shop you love, the hair salon you used to go to, the bar where you got together Friday after work – they may all be gone when things return to (new) normal.

They need YOU!

Help Dineplan and CapeTalk give them a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Help Dineplan and CapeTalk give them a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.



Kieno Kammies interviewed Matt Manning, owner of Grub & Vine.

Our little bistro opened in December 2018… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine

We experienced a huge drop (88%) after the President recommended people stay indoors… We decided on the Friday to close the restaurant… our staff is still on payroll… extremely talented people… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine

It’s devastating… a restaurant is a restaurant. It’s not viable to just offer deliveries… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine

Keeping my team on the payroll is an investment… They’re highly skilled! To let them go – heaven forbid – we’ll have to re-invest in training staff if we do reopen… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine

The Dineplan voucher system – we offer an extra 10% value. If you buy a R1000 voucher, you get a R1100 voucher… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine

Restaurants have been around for thousands of years! Jesus’s last supper was at a restaurant! Restaurants will always be there… Matt Manning, Grub & Vine



Listen to the audio below for more detail on how to help Grub & Vine's doors (and others like it) stay open after lockdown.