What many feared is happening. 1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak
I don’t think it’s a good idea. We can’t release prisoners from prison then arrest people who are breaking lockdown regulations. It doesn’t make sense!CapeTalk listener
Thousands of prisoners are being released from jail at this very moment.
The move is part of the government’s effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
There are more than a hundred confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at jails around the country, according to the Department of Correctional Services.
About 37% of South Africa’s prisons are overcrowded.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the release of inmates awaiting trial for “soft” crimes and non-violent offences and who are eligible for parole later in the day, according to EWN.
Clement Manyathela interviewed prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu.
It’s a good start… it is never too late… Overcrowded correctional facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights Section 35 Subsection 2 of our Constitution…Miles Bhudu, prisoner rights activist
10 000s of prisoners expected the floodgates to open… In Turkey, 100 000 are going to be released – the worst of the very worst…Miles Bhudu, prisoner rights activist
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
