[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay
Simon's Town Boat Company spotted a group of Orcas in False Bay on Sunday.
There were at least six, possibly seven of the magnificent mammals – including two very young calves - hunting in the waters of Buffels Bay near Cape Point.
It’s not clear what they were going after, probably one of the many seals in the area.
Check out these wonderful pictures:
Orcas are also quite unfortunately known as “Killer Whales”, even though they’re dolphins and pose no threat to humans.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about stories that are trending, including this one about the Orcas.
It’s just amazing to see the group of Orcas!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
