[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Today at 17:20
SU researcher receives doctorate in cheese-making
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Faith Nyamakwere
Today at 17:46
Jesse Clegg on new music, covid-19 and innovation during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jesse Clegg - South African singer-songwriter at ...
Today at 20:10
News focus: HSRC Covid- 19 Survey
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:10
The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths Another death is reported in the Western Cape. 26 April 2020 8:48 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
What many feared is happening. 1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Opinion

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

27 April 2020 2:40 PM
by
Killer whale
False Bay
Kieno Kammies
Orca
Buffels Bay
Orcas
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Simon's Town Boat Company
The magnificent mammals – including two young calves - were photographed hunting in the waters off Buffels Bay near Cape Point.

Simon's Town Boat Company spotted a group of Orcas in False Bay on Sunday.

pixabay.com

There were at least six, possibly seven of the magnificent mammals – including two very young calves - hunting in the waters of Buffels Bay near Cape Point.

It's not clear what they were going after, probably one of the many seals in the area.

Check out these wonderful pictures:

Orcas are also quite unfortunately known as "Killer Whales", even though they're dolphins and pose no threat to humans.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about stories that are trending, including this one about the Orcas.

It's just amazing to see the group of Orcas!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Killer whale
False Bay
Kieno Kammies
Orca
Buffels Bay
Orcas
Trending
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Simon's Town Boat Company

20170809Prison

What many feared is happening. 1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak

27 April 2020 1:30 PM

"It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights."

Read More arrow_forward

Grub & Vine Dineplan

Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides

27 April 2020 12:29 PM

Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing

27 April 2020 9:31 AM

“Domestic use is increasing, but it’s still half of what we used in the old days,” says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston.

Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths

26 April 2020 8:48 PM

Another death is reported in the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases

26 April 2020 3:13 PM

The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

26 April 2020 1:28 PM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising.

Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

26 April 2020 10:48 AM

WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

pizza.jpg

Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance

25 April 2020 2:11 PM

SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.

Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

25 April 2020 12:56 PM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4.

Read More arrow_forward

ministers-briefing-25-aprilpng

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy

25 April 2020 11:19 AM

The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.

Read More arrow_forward

What many feared is happening. 1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

EWN Highlights

Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers

27 April 2020 5:04 PM

Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors

27 April 2020 3:49 PM

Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf

27 April 2020 3:40 PM

