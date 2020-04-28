Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing
On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.
An additional 3 deaths have been reported, two from the Western Cape and one from KZN.
Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted, with more than 10,000 in the past 24 hours.
Deputy Director-General of Health Dr Yogan Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto outlining what came out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to Parliament's health committee.
We are doing very well in the number of people we are testing.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Of the total tested so far, just over 29,000 were tested in the Western Cape.
16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape - and they have 10% of the total population.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
The one thing we must remember is that the positivity rate - the number of people that test positive as a consequence of testing has not gone up. It's about 3.1% nationally and it has been there for the last two or three weeks.
That is a good sign. So even though we are testing more we are not necessarily finding that a proportion of those tested more people testing positive.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
There are, however, more people testing positive in the Western Cape - about 5.4% against the 3.1% nationally - and that is because of those clusters that the Western Cape has been finding in Epping and the Bothasig area.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
They are doing testing in I think, a very, very clever way in the Western Cape. They are doing large numbers of tests where they find a cluster of positives. Targeted testing rather than mass testing which is a much more efficient way.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
He says it is important to note that 1,659 have fully recovered of which 607 were in the Western Cape.
He outlines how the country is gearing up daily for dealing with Covid-19 care.
Regarding the arrival of the Cuban medical team which has sparked some controversy, Pillay says it comprises a range of medical health specialists and epidemiologists.
This is not the first time we have had Cuban doctors coming to South Africa - and they are here to bolster, not to replace anyone.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Let me reassure South African health professionals - doctors, nurses, and everyone else, that they are the mainstay of our health system and they will continue to be such.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
He says the Cuban team brings public health expertise.
He responds to obtaining adequate supplies of PPE - personal protective equipment as well as equipment needed for hospitals.
We are looking at C-PAT machines as well as ventilators.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Will the Western Cape be able to move to Level 4 on 1 May?
The City of Cape Town has a large number of ICU beds and general beds so given the current number of cases we are confident the City is managing quite well.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support
All the online sales are going towards staff salries as directors forgo pay, says Las Palesa director Jason Sandell.Read More
Cost of basic food staples soar by 7.8% since March
Researchers collected food prices in 5 supermarkets which target the low-income market in Pietermaritzburg. Here are the results.Read More
[WATCH] Biggest virtual rendition of anthem for Freedom Day #AnthemChallengeRSA
More than a thousand South Africans perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem while in lockdown.Read More
UCT student online learning support kicks off on Tuesday
UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng explains what is being offered to assist and support all students.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths
There are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Monday evening and a further 3 deaths.Read More
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)
"It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights."Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases
The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital.Read More
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.Read More
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant
Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy.Read More