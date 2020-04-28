Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing

On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.

An additional 3 deaths have been reported, two from the Western Cape and one from KZN.

Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted, with more than 10,000 in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Director-General of Health Dr Yogan Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto outlining what came out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to Parliament's health committee.

We are doing very well in the number of people we are testing. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Of the total tested so far, just over 29,000 were tested in the Western Cape.

16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape - and they have 10% of the total population. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

The one thing we must remember is that the positivity rate - the number of people that test positive as a consequence of testing has not gone up. It's about 3.1% nationally and it has been there for the last two or three weeks.

That is a good sign. So even though we are testing more we are not necessarily finding that a proportion of those tested more people testing positive. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

There are, however, more people testing positive in the Western Cape - about 5.4% against the 3.1% nationally - and that is because of those clusters that the Western Cape has been finding in Epping and the Bothasig area. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

They are doing testing in I think, a very, very clever way in the Western Cape. They are doing large numbers of tests where they find a cluster of positives. Targeted testing rather than mass testing which is a much more efficient way. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

He says it is important to note that 1,659 have fully recovered of which 607 were in the Western Cape.

He outlines how the country is gearing up daily for dealing with Covid-19 care.

Regarding the arrival of the Cuban medical team which has sparked some controversy, Pillay says it comprises a range of medical health specialists and epidemiologists.

This is not the first time we have had Cuban doctors coming to South Africa - and they are here to bolster, not to replace anyone. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Let me reassure South African health professionals - doctors, nurses, and everyone else, that they are the mainstay of our health system and they will continue to be such. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

He says the Cuban team brings public health expertise.

He responds to obtaining adequate supplies of PPE - personal protective equipment as well as equipment needed for hospitals.

We are looking at C-PAT machines as well as ventilators. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Will the Western Cape be able to move to Level 4 on 1 May?

The City of Cape Town has a large number of ICU beds and general beds so given the current number of cases we are confident the City is managing quite well. Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Listen to the interview below: