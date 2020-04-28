UCT student online learning support kicks off on Tuesday
UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the tertiary institution is geared up to for online learning and what challenges it still faces after a 6 week-long break due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
We have implemented emergency remote learning, understanding very well that it is not a perfect solution. But it is a solution we can use for now.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
We have done all we can to reach all of our studentsProf Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
She says the university first conducted a survey to determine what students' available resources were for studying remotely.
Based on that survey, we then purchased laptops to make sure that those who don't have laptops can get them.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
The university also negotiated with all four telcos in the telecom industry in order to purchase data.
We negotiated for zero-rating on all UCT websites and then we went further to negotiate pricing for data so that each of our students can have at least 30 GIGS per month for their studies.
It is not a perfect solution because we know how poverty works. To be able to study at home you don't only need a laptop and data. You need a whole lot of things such as space, a quiet space with a table and chair, where there is nobody disturbing you and you can focus and study.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
We know that with the poverty and inequality in our country many students do not have that at home.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
We have put these plans in place for the remainder of the academic year so that nobody is left behind so that when we come back to campus, students who have not been able to study at home will have blended learning when they get back.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
She says, fortunately, UCT began recording lectures from 2017 so many lecture halls are equipped with cameras already. Those recorded lectures have always been available for students to use so that they could go over lectures again at home, she adds.
In 2014, UCT launched the Centre for Innovation, Learning and Teaching (CILT) and that centre has been working on online learning which can be useful in the current environment.
Of course, there are modules that can never be taught online such as drama, lab-based courses, and clinical work - students have to be here. So we are making arrangements for all of that.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT
Listen to the interview below:
