Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support

During these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkSHoutOut and chats to Jason Sandell of Las Paletas about how he has had to pivot, to save jobs, and keep his business afloat.

We've turned ice cream on its head. We do everything natural - organic where we can - so we use real fruit, real cream, real chocolate and it's natural and not artificial. So it's healthy and different. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

The name 'Las Paletas; is Spanish for ice-lollies.

Sandell says lockdown was a blow to the business.

In the beginning, it was despair. It was trying to figure out how is our business going to survive when we do 40% of our yearly turnover in these last two-and-a-half months. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

We had to think long and hard what needs to change in our business in order to survive. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

They studied the rules and regulations to see if they could use their already existing online shop.

They found out that they could apply for an essential services certificate.

We let our clients know that we can do home deliveries. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

They implemented safety methods for delivery.

The #supportlocal hashtag has been going out into the market place has really pulled South Africa together as a community and I think it is going to fundamentally change the way South Africa operates on a national level. There are many big companies that will survive this, but it is small companies that employ the backbone of South Africa that need support. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

There has been an amazing support for it and we cannot thank Cape Town enough for it. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

Because our staff is the backbone of our business and without them, Las Paletas would not be there. All the online sales are going towards their salaries. We as directors are not taking a salary at the moment. Jason Sandell - Las Paletas

