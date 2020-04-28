Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support
During these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkSHoutOut and chats to Jason Sandell of Las Paletas about how he has had to pivot, to save jobs, and keep his business afloat.
We've turned ice cream on its head. We do everything natural - organic where we can - so we use real fruit, real cream, real chocolate and it's natural and not artificial. So it's healthy and different.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
The name 'Las Paletas; is Spanish for ice-lollies.
Sandell says lockdown was a blow to the business.
In the beginning, it was despair. It was trying to figure out how is our business going to survive when we do 40% of our yearly turnover in these last two-and-a-half months.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
We had to think long and hard what needs to change in our business in order to survive.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
They studied the rules and regulations to see if they could use their already existing online shop.
They found out that they could apply for an essential services certificate.
We let our clients know that we can do home deliveries.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
They implemented safety methods for delivery.
The #supportlocal hashtag has been going out into the market place has really pulled South Africa together as a community and I think it is going to fundamentally change the way South Africa operates on a national level. There are many big companies that will survive this, but it is small companies that employ the backbone of South Africa that need support.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
There has been an amazing support for it and we cannot thank Cape Town enough for it.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
Because our staff is the backbone of our business and without them, Las Paletas would not be there. All the online sales are going towards their salaries. We as directors are not taking a salary at the moment.Jason Sandell - Las Paletas
You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za
Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Cost of basic food staples soar by 7.8% since March
Researchers collected food prices in 5 supermarkets which target the low-income market in Pietermaritzburg. Here are the results.Read More
[WATCH] Biggest virtual rendition of anthem for Freedom Day #AnthemChallengeRSA
More than a thousand South Africans perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem while in lockdown.Read More
UCT student online learning support kicks off on Tuesday
UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng explains what is being offered to assist and support all students.Read More
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing
16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths
There are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Monday evening and a further 3 deaths.Read More
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)
"It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights."Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases
The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital.Read More
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead.Read More
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant
Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy.Read More