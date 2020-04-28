[WATCH] Biggest virtual rendition of anthem for Freedom Day #AnthemChallengeRSA
50 musical performers encouraged South Africans to send in their version of the anthem.
1000 South Africans came together, each in their own home, to help create this uplifting rendition of the South African anthem to celebrate Freedom Day on 27 April.
The idea was the brainchild of James Bassingthwaighte and involves some of SA's star including Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mohala and Danny K, Craig Lucus, and many more.
Watch the video below:
